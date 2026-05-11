/IPL 2026: Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel shine as DC extend PBKS’ losing streak to four

Delhi Capitals kept their IPL 2026 playoff hopes alive with a thrilling three-wicket win over Punjab Kings on Monday (May 11), powered by explosive half-centuries from captain Axar Patel and David Miller. Chasing a daunting target at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, DC completed a record-breaking pursuit of 211, the first successful 200-plus chase at the venue.

Punjab Kings, entering the contest on the back of three straight defeats, built a formidable 210/5, thanks to an aggressive start from opener Priyansh Arya, whose attacking knock laid the foundation for the big total.

The hosts appeared firmly in control early in Delhi’s chase after Arshdeep Singh and Yash Thakur struck quickly to leave DC reeling at 33/3 within five overs.

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However, Axar and Miller shifted the momentum with a crucial 64-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Later, impact substitute Ashutosh Sharma and debutant Madhav Tiwari accelerated brilliantly, guiding Delhi home with an over remaining.

Axar, who had managed only 44 runs across his previous eight innings before this match, delivered when his team needed him most, counterattacking aggressively and dismantling Punjab’s pace attack with a barrage of boundaries.

With the ball becoming greasy, the bowlers had trouble gripping it and Axar and Miller made merry, picking off fours and sixes at will to keep their team in the hunt.

Both fell not long after bringing up their respective fifties but Delhi weren’t done yet.

Ashutosh and Tiwari embarked on a six-hitting spree against the Australian duo of Ben Dwarshuis and Marcus Stoinis, and Auqib Nabi brought up a much-needed victory by slamming Thakur for a straight six.

Punjab had earlier shown no signs of the pressure they must have felt after three successive losses as Arya got the match off to a stunning start by driving the first ball, from Mitchell Starc, over point for six.

The Australian paceman conceded 22 in the first over, a sign of things to come with the Delhi bowlers going too full in looking for non-existent swing.

Once they pulled their lengths back a little, the quick bowlers were harder to hit and the Punjab innings wobbled briefly before skipper Shreyas Iyer and Cooper Connolly rode to their rescue with a stand of 83 for the third wicket.

Suryansh Shedge then weighed in with 21 off only eight deliveries, but Delhi’s resolve proved stronger as they staved off elimination with their fifth win of the season.