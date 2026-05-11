/IPL 2026: Here's all you need to know about GT vs SRH match no 56 timing, squad, H2H & more

Gujarat Titans will host Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 56 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday (May 12). GT have played 11 matches so far, winning seven and losing four and are currently third on the points table. SRH have also played 11 matches, winning seven and losing four and sit in second place in the standings due to a better net run rate. Both teams will try to maintain their winning momentum with a win. Ahead of the match, here’s everything you need to know, including live streaming details, head-to-head stats and other key information.

What is the head-to-head record for the GT vs SRH clash in IPL history

Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad have clashed seven times in the Indian Premier League, with GT winning five matches and SRH claiming victory in only one encounter. One match ended without a result.

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What is the venue for the GT vs SRH IPL 2026 Match No.56?

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will be the venue for the GT vs SRH IPL 2026 Match No.56.

When will the GT vs SRH IPL 2026 Match No.56?

The GT vs SRH IPL 2026 Match No.56 will start at 7:30 p.m. IST, with the toss taking place at 7:00 p.m. IST.

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Which channel will broadcast the GT vs SRH IPL 2026 Match No.56?

The Star Sports Network will broadcast the GT vs SRH IPL 2026 Match No.56 in India.

Which platform will live-stream the GT vs SRH IPL 2026 Match No.56?

The Jio+Hotstar will live-stream the GT vs SRH IPL 2026 Match No.56 in India.

Squads

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (captain), Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Glenn Phillips, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Luke Wood, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Anuj Rawat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gurnoor Brar and Shahrukh Khan