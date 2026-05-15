/IPL 2026: Rachin Ravindra leaves KKR ahead of England tour preparations

Ahead of KKR’s final three league-stage matches in IPL 2026, Rachin Ravindra has left the franchise to focus on New Zealand’s upcoming international commitments. In a video shared by KKR on their official X account on Friday (May 15), Ravindra was seen interacting with teammates before leaving for New Zealand. The franchise confirmed in the caption that the left-handed batter is returning home to begin preparations for international duty.

“Best wishes from the Knights as Rachin heads home to prepare for national duty," KKR captioned the video.

New Zealand are scheduled to tour England next month for a three-match Test series and the opening Test will be held at Lord's Cricket Ground from June 4 to 8, followed by matches at The Oval (June 17-21) and Trent Bridge (June 25-29).

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Although Ravindra did not feature in a single game for KKR this season, but still he remains an important part of the Black Caps’ Test squad and is expected to play a major role in the opening Test against England.

Since making his Test debut against India in Kanpur in Nov 2021, the 25-year-old has played 20 Tests for New Zealand, scoring 1,526 runs and taking 11 wickets. Batting at No. 3, he will carry significant responsibility during the England tour.

New Zealand’s squad for the England Test series

Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Zak Foulkes, Dean Foxcroft, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Kane Williamson and Ben Sears (reserve).

Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders are still in contention for an IPL 2026 playoff spot. The side currently sits eighth on the points table with nine points from 11 matches and to stay in contention for a playoff berth, they must win all three remaining league matches convincingly and rely on other teams results going their way.