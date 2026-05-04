/MI vs LSG: Rohit Sharma returns as Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya misses out; Josh Inglis debuts for LSG

Rohit Sharma returns to the playing XI for the home game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday, but fans wonder where the Mumbai Indians captain, Hardik Pandya, is. As Suryakumar Yadav walks out as the team captain for the LSG fixture, questions over Pandya’s absence grip the internet. Although the fans are elated to have team veteran Rohit back in the XI after missing five straight games (all since April 12), the buzz continues to grow over Pandya’s status. Meanwhile, SKY won the toss and elected to field first. LSG captain Rishabh Pant announced two debutants, including Josh Inglis.

Check out the team sheets –

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan and Prince Yadav



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Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar and Raghu Sharma



Here’s what the captains said –



Suryakumar Yadav, Mumbai’s stand-in captain –



"Looks good (wicket). Little humid tonight. Hardik's not well tonight, so going to (fill) his shoes. Corbin Bosch comes in for Trent Boult. And our very own Rohit Sharma is back. MI is not known to be in such positions. At the end of the day, it's just a game. Put your chin up and play the game for why you play it. Can't say it makes us dangerous, but we can put our best foot forward. Show character, enjoy the game.”

Rishabh Pant, Lucknow Super Giants captain –



“The only promise from this break is to bring happiness back. Clearing your mindset when you're free. We have three changes: Josh Inglis goes in. Mukul goes out, and Raghuvanshi comes in. Bowling, we'll decide later."

Why is Pandya not playing?