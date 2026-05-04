/Dhoni Injury Update: MS stays back in Chennai; Rohit Sharma’s participation uncertain for MI vs LSG

MS Dhoni has stayed back in Chennai and hasn’t travelled with the team to Delhi for the side’s next IPL 2026 match on Tuesday (May 5). Dhoni continues to recover from the calf injury he sustained ahead of the start of the season; however, a CSK official with access to the information has revealed that Dhoni is expected to be available at some stage during this edition. CSK has played nine matches thus far, with five league games remaining unless they qualify for the playoffs, which looks dicey.

"He should be available at some stage," a CSK official said, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

After the away clash against Delhi, Chennai will host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) five days later, before facing them again for the return leg on May 15. Their penultimate game is a home game against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 18. CSK will travel to Ahmedabad to face the Gujarat Titans (GT) on May 21 in their final group tie.

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Meanwhile, Dhoni hasn’t played a single game this season, with his last appearance for CSK coming against GT in an away clash last season.



As things stand, CSK sit in sixth position on the points table with four wins from nine contested matches. To qualify for the next stage, they must win at least four of their remaining five games.

Mumbai Indians leave it to Rohit for participation

Much like CSK’s Dhoni, the team’s rivals, the Mumbai Indians’ former captain Rohit Sharma, is also on the sidelines, recovering from a hamstring injury. Per the latest report, the franchise has left the decision on Rohit on whether to play the home game against Lucknow on Monday evening (May 4).

