/IPL 2026: Major setback for PBKS as Lockie Ferguson to miss start of season

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson is set to miss the opening phase of IPL 2026, starting on Mar 28. The Punjab Kings pacer is currently representing the Blackcaps in a five-match T20I series against South Africa. He recently returned from a short paternity break after the birth of his child, having taken time off during the T20 World Cup 2026 before rejoining the squad in the Super 8 stage.

The 34-year-old recently shared that having a newborn has changed his priorities and he wants to spend more time at home while still managing his cricket career. Ferguson further added that he will take a few weeks off after the current series and then join Punjab Kings later in the IPL season.

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"Just had a wee son, trying to spend as much time as I can at home and help the wife out. I'll have a few weeks off after this, before sort of heading to the later stages of the IPL and away for the winter," Lockie Ferguson said before the third T20I against South Africa.

In the second T20I against South Africa, he performed well and picked up three wickets for 16 runs in a comfortable win for New Zealand. After the third match, he plans to take a longer break.

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Despite Lockie Ferguson’s absence, Punjab Kings still have strong fast-bowling options, including Arshdeep Singh, Ben Dwarshuis, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Xavier Bartlett and Yash Thakur. All-rounders such as Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen and Marcus Stoinis further add depth to the squad.