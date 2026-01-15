/IPL 2026: LSG's Mukul Choudhary reflects on cricketing journey, says 'it was only my second match under the lights'

It was an evening to remember for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and their rising star Mukul Choudhary as he helped his side clinch an epic Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) contest against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Needing 54 runs to win in four overs, Mukul stood up to the occasion, helping LSG register a last-ball win. After the match, the batter was quick to address his journey and what laid the foundation for his rise.

Mukul Choudhary opens up on cricketing journey

“My journey actually started even before I was born. My father had a dream that one day his son would play cricket. But back then, our family's condition wasn’t strong, so I couldn’t start early. I began playing at around 12-13 years of age. There weren’t many academies at that time,” Mukul said while speaking in the post-match.

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“This was just my second match under lights. There is pressure. But I think that god has given me this opportunity, so I just believe in my ability. This is a chance to become something big or make a name for yourself. So I focus on the opportunity, not the pressure. (On what was the plan when Shami got out?) My plan was simple - I wanted to stay till the end. I trust myself that if I remain not out till the last, I can win the game,” Mukul added.

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What happened in the match?

Chasing Kolkata’s competitive 181-4 at Eden Gardens, Lucknow were in all sorts of trouble at 128-7 after 16 overs despite Ayush Badoni's fluent 54 when Mukul, playing only his third IPL match, altered the script with a spectacular display of power hitting.

The powerful right-hander blasted a bouquet of sixes in the last four overs to score 52 off his last 19 balls and leave the home team still searching for their first victory.