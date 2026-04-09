/Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out of IPL 2026; LSG to name replacement in 24-48 hours

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have finally received word on their overseas buy, Wanindu Hasaranga, who has now been ruled out of the ongoing IPL 2026. Hasaranga suffered a left hamstring injury during Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup opener against Ireland and has missed all action since. LSG’s director of cricket, Tom Moody, revealed midway through the away KKR tie, which the visitors famously won on the last ball, that Hasaranga is unlikely to link up with the team this season, as they now seek a replacement.