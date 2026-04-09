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Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out of IPL 2026; LSG to name replacement in 24-48 hours

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Apr 09, 2026, 23:35 IST | Updated: Apr 09, 2026, 23:35 IST
Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out of IPL 2026; LSG to name replacement in 24-48 hours

Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out of IPL 2026; LSG to name replacement in 24-48 hours Photograph: (Others)

Story highlights

LSG bought Wanindu Hasaranga at the base price of INR 2 crore at last year's auction, but failed to avail his services due to an injury. The IPL franchise will announce Hasaranga's replacement within a maximum of two days. 

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have finally received word on their overseas buy, Wanindu Hasaranga, who has now been ruled out of the ongoing IPL 2026. Hasaranga suffered a left hamstring injury during Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup opener against Ireland and has missed all action since. LSG’s director of cricket, Tom Moody, revealed midway through the away KKR tie, which the visitors famously won on the last ball, that Hasaranga is unlikely to link up with the team this season, as they now seek a replacement.

"We are preparing for the fact that he isn't going to be able to join us," Moody said. "We are looking at replacements that should be announced in 24-48 hours."

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About the Author

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Meet Gautam, a seasoned journalist with over eight years of experience in covering the world of sports. I am a self-proclaimed cricket fanatic, having a deep passion for the game a...Read More

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