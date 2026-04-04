/IPL 2026: Here's all you need to know about SRH vs LSG match no 10 timing, squad, H2H & more

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their first home match of IPL 2026 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday (Apr 5). SRH have played two matches so far, winning one and losing one, while LSG have played only once, suffering a six-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals. Both teams will be eager to build momentum with a win in the upcoming matches. Ahead of the clash, here’s everything you need to know, including live streaming details, head-to-head stats and other key information.

What is the head-to-head record for the SRH vs LSG clash in IPL history

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants have clashed six times in the Indian Premier League, with LSG winning four matches and SRH claiming victory in two encounters.

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What is the venue for the SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 Match No.10?

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will be the venue for the SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 Match No.10.

When will the SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 Match No.10?

The SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 Match No.10 will start at 3:30 p.m. IST, with the toss taking place at 3:00 p.m. IST.

Which channel will broadcast the SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 Match No.10?

The Star Sports Network will broadcast the SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 Match No.10 in India.

Which platform will live-stream the SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 Match No.10?

The Jio+Hotstar will live-stream the SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 Match No.10 in India.

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Smaran Ravichandran, Aniket Verma, Abhishek Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Salil Arora, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Jack Edwards, Travis Head, Sakib Hussain and Brydon Carse