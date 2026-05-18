/IPL 2026: Here's all you need to know about RR vs LSG match no 64 timing, squad, H2H & more

Rajasthan Royals will host Lucknow Super Giants in match 64 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday (May 19). RR have played 12 matches so far, winning six and losing six and are currently sixth on the points table with 12 points. LSG have also played 12 matches, winning four and losing eight and are placed 10th in the standings. Lucknow will look to maintain their winning momentum, while Rajasthan aim to bounce back with a victory. The match is also crucial for RR’s IPL playoff hopes, as they need a convincing win to stay in contention. Ahead of the clash, here’s everything you need to know, including live streaming details, head-to-head stats and other key information.

What is the head-to-head record for the RR vs LSG clash in IPL history

Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants have clashed seven times in the Indian Premier League, with RR winning five matches and LSG claiming victory in two encounters.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read - Sri Lanka to host India for 2 WTC Tests between August 15 and 27; dates unconfirmed

What is the venue for the RR vs LSG IPL 2026 Match No.64?

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will be the venue for the RR vs LSG IPL 2026 Match No.64.

When will the RR vs LSG IPL 2026 Match No.64?

The RR vs LSG IPL 2026 Match No.64 will start at 7:30 p.m. IST, with the toss taking place at 7:00 p.m. IST.

Also Read - Ticket sales for CSK’s last home game surges but MS Dhoni unlikely to play

Which channel will broadcast the RR vs LSG IPL 2026 Match No.64?

The Star Sports Network will broadcast the RR vs LSG IPL 2026 Match No.64 in India.

Which platform will live-stream the RR vs LSG IPL 2026 Match No.64?

The Jio+Hotstar will live-stream the RR vs LSG IPL 2026 Match No.64 in India.

Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Riyan Parag (captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Ravi Singh, Aman Rao Perala, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Shubham Dubey, Vignesh Puthur, Kuldeep Sen and Brijesh Sharma