/IPL 2026: Here's all you need to know about RR vs GT match no 52 timing, squad, H2H & more

Rajasthan Royals will host Gujarat Titans in match 52 of IPL 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday (May 9). RR have won six of their 10 matches so far and are currently fourth at the points table, while GT have also managed six victories from 10 games. GT will look to carry their momentum forward, whereas RR will aim to bounce back after their previous defeat to DC. Ahead of the clash, here’s everything you need to know, including live streaming details, head-to-head stats and other key information.

What is the head-to-head record for the RR vs GT clash in IPL history

Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans have clashed nine times in the Indian Premier League, with RR winning three matches and GT claiming victory in six encounters.

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What is the venue for the RR vs GT IPL 2026 Match No.52?

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will be the venue for the RR vs GT IPL 2026 Match No.52.

When will the RR vs GT IPL 2026 Match No.52?

The RR vs GT IPL 2026 Match No.52 will start at 7:30 p.m. IST, with the toss taking place at 7:00 p.m. IST.

Which channel will broadcast the RR vs GT IPL 2026 Match No.52?

The Star Sports Network will broadcast the RR vs GT IPL 2026 Match No.52 in India.

Which platform will live-stream the RR vs GT IPL 2026 Match No.52?

The Jio+Hotstar will live-stream the RR vs GT IPL 2026 Match No.52 in India.

Squads

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Shahrukh Khan, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Tom Banton, Glenn Phillips, Jason Holder, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Manav Suthar, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Luke Wood and Prithvi Raj Yarra