/IPL 2026: Here's all you need to know about DC vs RCB match no 39 timing, squad, H2H & more

Delhi Capitals will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match 39 of IPL 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday (Apr 27). RCB have played seven matches so far, winning five and losing two, while DC have also played seven, with three wins and four losses. RCB will look to carry their momentum forward, whereas DC will aim to bounce back after their previous defeat to PBKS. Ahead of the clash, here’s everything you need to know, including live streaming details, head-to-head stats and other key information.

What is the head-to-head record for the DC vs RCB clash in IPL history

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have clashed 34 times in the Indian Premier League, with RCB winning 20 matches and DC claiming victory in 14 encounters.

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What is the venue for the DC vs RCB IPL 2026 Match No.39?

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will be the venue for the DC vs RCB IPL 2026 Match No.39.

When will the DC vs RCB IPL 2026 Match No.39?

The DC vs RCB IPL 2026 Match No.39 will start at 7:30 p.m. IST, with the toss taking place at 7:00 p.m. IST.

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Which channel will broadcast the DC vs RCB IPL 2026 Match No.39?

The Star Sports Network will broadcast the DC vs RCB IPL 2026 Match No.39 in India.

Which platform will live-stream the DC vs RCB IPL 2026 Match No.39?

The Jio+Hotstar will live-stream the DC vs RCB IPL 2026 Match No.39 in India.

Squads

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, T. Natarajan, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Rana, Karun Nair, Pathum Nissanka, Sahil Parakh, Sameer Rizvi, Madhav Tiwari, Auqib Nabi Dar, Tripurana Vijay and Ajay Jadav Mandal