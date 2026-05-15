/IPL 2026: CSK, RCB sign replacements for injured Khaleel Ahmed and Nuwan Thushara

Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have confirmed mid-season replacements for the remainder of the IPL 2026 campaign after injuries and fitness concerns sidelined two key bowlers. To strengthen their pace departments ahead of the final phase of the tournament, CSK have signed domestic seamer Kuldip Yadav for INR 30 lakh as a replacement for Khaleel Ahmed. RCB, meanwhile, have brought in experienced England pacer Richard Gleeson for INR 1.6 crore as a replacement for Nuwan Thushara.

Who are Kuldip Yadav and Richard Gleeson?

Kuldip Yadav is a medium pacer from the domestic circuit who made his IPL debut with Rajasthan Royals in 2021. Although he has played only three IPL matches so far, CSK view him as a useful backup option capable of adding depth to their bowling unit.

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On the other hand, Richard Gleeson, arrives with international and franchise-level experience. The English fast bowler has featured in six T20 Internationals for England and taken nine wickets. He is also familiar with IPL conditions, having previously represented Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians during the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

What happened to Khaleel Ahmed and Nuwan Thushara?

Khaleel Ahmed’s season was cut short after he suffered a right quadriceps injury during CSK’s clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Apr 16.

The 28-year-old, who had taken two wickets in five appearances this season, had to leave the field midway through his spell after pulling up during his run-up. What initially appeared to be cramp was later diagnosed as a quadriceps tear following medical checkup.