Royal Challengers Bengaluru are second in the table with 16 points from 11 matches played so far. The team has won eight matches and lost three

As the IPL 2025 comes to its business end, anticipation is at an all-time high. Seven teams are still in contention to make it to the playoffs. As the IPL 2025 resumes after a delay, Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Kolkata Knight Riders in a bid to resume their race to the play-offs on Saturday (May 17).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's turnaround has made them genuine title contenders, and Suresh Raina believes this might finally be their year. "They have hit 137 sixes at Chinnaswamy, Virat Kohli has been in phenomenal form, and they have beaten CSK both home and away – that hasn’t happened in 17 years. There’s something different about them this season," he said. The combination of a fresh leadership setup and a vintage Kohli, playing with freedom, has changed the mood in the dressing room. “With the way they are playing, I think the trophy could come to Bangalore,” Raina added.

JioStar experts Sunil Gavaskar and Suresh Raina spoke on Star Sports Press Room around the race to the play-offs and resumption of IPL 2025.

One player that has been the gamechanges for the RCB is Krunal Pandya. Sunil Gavaskar lauded him as and called him as a 'thinking cricketer' – someone who doesn’t rely only on turn but uses his awareness of aspects of the game to outplay batters. "He’s calm, tactical, and has played a key role, especially in games like the win over KKR at Eden Gardens. This is his best IPL season with the ball."

The playoffs race is as tight as ever, with seven teams still in contention. Gujarat leads the table, followed closely by RCB. MI, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, KKR, and LSG remain in the hunt, while CSK, SRH, and RR have all been eliminated. With net run rates likely to decide the final positions, teams are expected to play more aggressively in the final overs. “It’s not a marathon anymore – it’s a 400-meter sprint,” said Gavaskar. “You’ll see sides trying to finish games in 15 or 16 overs to boost their net run rates. The top two spots are gold dust.”

Mumbai Indians’ season has been a story of revival. After a sluggish start, Mumbai have stormed back into contention with six straight wins. Gavaskar observed a notable change in Hardik Pandya’s demeanor: “He’s calmer now. His body language is positive. Even when catches are dropped, you don’t see his frustration. That’s made a difference in the team’s atmosphere.”

Punjab Kings have also surprised many with their fearless cricket, led by the Rickey Ponting-Shreyas Iyer duo. Raina credited the environment in the camp: “Players like Prabhsimran, Priyansh Arya, and Shashank Singh are playing like seasoned pros. This is their best campaign since 2014.”

Weather interruptions in the last couple of weeks have slightly altered the rhythm of the tournament. Gavaskar admitted that extended rain breaks can disrupt a player’s momentum. “Sometimes a batter is in the zone, and then there’s a 30-minute delay. That can affect focus. But it also gives teams like Delhi or MI a chance to mentally regroup. So it’s a double-edged sword.”

As the 2025 season approaches its end, one emotional subplot has been MS Dhoni’s possible farewell. With CSK eliminated, fans are bracing for what could be the final two appearances of ‘Captain Cool’ in yellow. While Ruturaj Gaikwad has officially taken over the reins, Raina pointed out that Dhoni’s influence remains as strong as ever. “He might not be the official captain, but every field placement, every bowling change has his fingerprint on it.”