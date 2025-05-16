Published: May 16, 2025, 13:03 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 13:03 IST

Bangladesh speedster Mustafizur Rahman has been granted a Non-Obligation Certificate (NOC) by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to participate in the IPL 2025. If everything goes right, Mustafizur could link up with Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League as a direct replacement for Mitchell Starc. The Australian veteran opted out of the IPL 2025 as of Friday (May 16), with Mustafizur coming in as a replacement.

"As per the decision of BCB Cricket Operations, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to national team pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman for his participation in the ongoing IPL 2025 in India, for the period from 18 - 24 May 2025," BCB said in a statement. "It may also be noted that Mustafizur is available for Bangladesh's first T20 international against the UAE scheduled on 17 May 2025 in Sharjah."

This will be Mustafizur’s second spell with Delhi Capitals, having previously played for the side in 2022 and 2023. During that spell, he scalped nine wickets in 10 matches while his overall IPL record reads 61 wickets in 57 matches.

On the other hand, Mitchell Starc’s absence for the Delhi Capitals comes as a big blow. He was their star performer in IPL 2025. In 11 matches played in IPL 2025, he scalped 14 wickets and also helped them win a Super Over against the Rajasthan Royals.

At the time of writing, Delhi Capitals are on 13 points from 11 matches and are firmly in the race to reach the Playoffs. Their head-to-head contest against the Mumbai Indians will be key as it could decide the path for a top four finish.

DC face Gujarat Titans on Sunday (May 18) as the IPL resumes, while they take on Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium next week. Delhi also face Punjab Kings in a rearranged game in Jaipur, which will be another key match for a place in the top four.