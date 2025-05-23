When Mumbai Indians star batter, Suryakumar Yadav, walked out to bat against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday (21 May), the Mumbai crowd expected a Surya storm: the flicks behind square, ramps over the keeper, and a fully unorthodox innings. But what followed was a complete opposite innings.

It wasn’t an ordinary T20 knock but a masterclass in control and maturity. In a must-win game to seal the fourth playoff spot, he quickly understood this wasn't the normal Wankhede pitch. That resulted in him looking for singles and doubles and taking the game deep, similar to what former Indian captain MS Dhoni did for India.

At the sluggish pitch, where Delhi spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam found bite from the surface, Surya controlled his temptations and just looked to tap them. He hit his first six when facing his 21st delivery of Mustafizur Rahman by dancing down the track. Usually, he just takes fewer than 10 balls to hit the first maximum.

Interestingly, all of his sixes were hit between the range of extra cover to the deep-mid wicket. This is not the Surya we know. However, defying all odds, this was the Surya who played a playoff-securing knock.

What makes this inning praiseworthy is how it was crafted. There were only three boundaries behind the stumps, those too on the off side. The rest of his shots stayed in front of the wicket. No sweeps, no scoops, just pure timing, placement and presence of mind.

At the end of the 18th over, MI were 132/5 and everyone believed 160 was far from reality. But then came the Surya storm, accumulating 47 runs in the last two overs with the support of Naman Dhir.



He hit boundaries in the final two overs towards extra covers, deep mid-wicket and a gentle tap between wicketkeeper and short third man. And towards the end, this Surya special innings turned out to be the difference between the two sides.



This inning proved that T20 cricket is not just about blind slogging but playing according to the conditions, pitch and team requirements. In a game that could’ve made things worse for Mumbai, he played like their anchor and their finisher.



