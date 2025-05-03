Even with the bat and without it, Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill was busy throughout his team’s IPL 2025 home game against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday evening. Gill was among the runs in the first innings, scoring a brilliant 76 off 38 balls, striking at 200, before a close yet debatable run-out call led to his dismissal and chaos off the field, with Gill confronting the official near his team’s dug-out.

Though that was an ugly sight for an onlooker, given how furiously Gill approached the umpire and argued about his dismissal, it didn’t end there as he again got into a verbal tussle with the on-field umpire over a questionable DRS LBW call later in the second innings.

Already unhappy and irked with the third umpire’s call that adjudged him run out earlier, Gill didn’t leave the on-field official’s sight after he adjudged Abhishek Sharma not out for an LBW call in the second innings.

The incident happened in the 14th over when GT pacer Prasidh Krishna bowled a Yorker that hit Abhishek’s pads on the leg side as he shuffled across, with the umpire adjudging it not out. When the matter went upstairs, the replays showed that even though a little part of the ball was inside the line of the stumps, because it pitched closer to the pads, the DRS stood for the 'Impact' that went in Abhishek’s favour.

That moment, however, triggered Gill’s emotions, as he chased the umpire and continued to argue with him, only for the batter in question here, Abhishek Sharma, to intervene and cool down the situation.

Chaos at the centre! 😳#ShubmanGill and #AbhishekSharma in discussion with the umpires!

A review going #SRH’s way has sparked some serious drama! 🧐



Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/RucOdyBo4H#IPLonJioStar 👉 #GTvSRH | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, &… pic.twitter.com/KX68eec2ZB — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 2, 2025

SRH out of IPL 2025

The SunRisers Hyderabad became the third team, after Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, to get knocked out of IPL 2025 after losing their seventh of the ten matches this season.

Playing against title contenders in Ahmedabad, SRH won the toss and elected to field first. Their new-ball attack suffered the wrath, leaking around 90 runs inside seven overs.

While Sai Sudharsan missed out on his sixth fifty of the season, although he won back the Orange cap, Gill and batter-in-form Jos Buttler completed their respective fifties and helped GT post a mammoth 224 in the first innings.

In the second innings, SRH had their moments in the chase, with Abhishek leading from the front, hitting a fighting 76, but they still fell shy of the target by 38 runs.