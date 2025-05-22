Delhi Capitals’ Mukesh Kumar has been fined 10 per cent of his match fees for breaching the Code of Conduct in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) match against Mumbai Indians. The match at Wankhede Stadium saw Delhi Capitals lose by 59 runs, which also officially ended their pursuit of a place in the IPL 2025 Playoffs. After the match, referee Daniel Manohar penalised the DC bowler when the on-field umpires reported his behavior.

Mukesh penalised for Code of Conduct breach

“Mukesh was fined 10 percent of his match fees for a Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 and was handed one demerit point as well after the loss to MI. Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 deals with abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a match."

Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 73 and a late blitz by Naman Dhir powered Mumbai Indians into the Indian Premier League playoffs with a 59-run hammering of Delhi Capitals. In a two-way battle with Delhi for one play-off spot, Mumbai posted 180/5 and then bowled out the opposition for 121 in their home at the Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai's New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner returned figures of 11/3 from his four overs. Pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah also took three wickets.

As things stand, the five-time champions joined Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings as the top four teams that will battle for the title in the playoffs starting May 29.

Delhi still have a match to go but can now only reach 15 points, while Mumbai have 16 points with one more game to play.

Mumbai turned around their fortunes midway through the season after they started with four losses in their first five matches. They now count seven victories in their last eight outings, building momentum for the Playoffs.