Australia’s T20 World Cup winner Matthew Wade will miss the start of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season as he commits to Sheffield Shield duties for Tasmania. As announced on Friday (Mar 8), Wade will miss the season opener for Gujarat Titans against Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday (Mar 24) while he is also doubted for the second match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Wade’s unavailability will be a boost for Tasmania who will compete in the Sheffield Shield final from March 21- 25.

"He's spoken with his IPL franchise and they're happy to allow him to stay here, which probably equates to him potentially missing their first game," Tasmania head coach Jeff Vaughan told reporters in Hobart.

"We feel very fortunate to have someone of Matt's ilk coming back into our group, and his experience and his performances at the back end of our season."

Wade has been one of the best T20 players in the Australia circuit and contributed to the team’s run to glory during the 2021 T20 World Cup. He smashed three consecutive sixes during the semifinal match which punched Australia’s ticket to the final. He returned to Tasmania having spent time with Victoria and has been instrumental in the team’s success.

Gujarat on the flip side could face early troubles as they bid to get into a third IPL final on a trot. During his absence, Gujarat Titans will rely on the services of David Miller, Shubman Gill and Rahul Tewatia who have helped the side reach back-to-back finals. Gujarat won the 2022 IPL title having beaten Rajasthan Royals in the final.

In the IPL 2023 final, GT lost a close final against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) when Ravindra’s Jadeja’s final ball four saw them end on the losing side.