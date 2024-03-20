IPL 2024: Former CSK star picks Rohit Sharma over MS Dhoni in leadership role, says 'he doesn't make blunder'

Former Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians player Parthiv Patel has hailed the impact of Rohit Sharma as captain over MS Dhoni as teams get ready for the latest season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). With just three days to go for the start of the IPL 2024, Parthiv Patel has heaped praise on Rohit, who will no longer serve as captain of the Mumbai Indians. The five-time champions have opted to bring Hardik Pandya as the new skipper after he was traded from Gujarat Titans in November.

Rohit has fewer blunders

"When there's a tense match, sometimes wrong decisions or blunders are made. But the hallmark of Rohit Sharma's captaincy is that in the last 10 years, you don't remember that he made a blunder" Parthiv told JioCinema.

"Dhoni has made blunders like giving Pawan Negi an over, but if you see Rohit, you'll never see a blunder. Keeping the process simple is something that Dhoni advises but we see Rohit practice that in games," Parthiv added.

Due to general elections in India, the date for the high-voltage clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings is yet to be finalised. Rohit will be in his 14th season with the franchise while Dhoni will represent CSK for a record 15th season. Both Dhoni and Rohit remain the most successful captains in the history of the tournament with five wins each.

Rohit has won the IPL on six occasions and will look to add a seventh title in the coming season while Dhoni could join him if he has his hand on one more title.

CSK will start their IPL 2024 season against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday in the curtain-raiser clash at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium. Mumbai on the other hand will be in action on Sunday when they take on Pandya’s former side Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

