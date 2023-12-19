Star Australia pacer Mitchell Starc stole the show on Tuesday (Dec 19) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions after a record-breaking sell. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) paid a whopping $3 million for the Aussie ace as he will don the colours of the two-time champions who aim to end their 10-year IPL drought. Starc is now the most expensive player in the history of the IPL and eclipsed compatriot Pat Cummins’ record set a mere 30 minutes before his sale. Welcome back, record-breaker! 🫡 pic.twitter.com/KwSZui8GBj — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) December 19, 2023 × Starc reacts after record deal

"It's been a little while since I've been involved, but I'm really excited to get my name in the auction and to be joining KKR this upcoming season. So, yeah, thrilled to be joining," said Starc after his move to KKR.

"Yeah, it was a shock, if you call it. But, my wife, Alyssa Healy, is actually over in India with the women's team,” Starc added.

Starc was a major attraction in the IPL auctions with teams unleashing their spending power to land the World Cup winner. It was a tug-of-war between Gujarat Titans (GT), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) for his signature but KKR had enough to land the deal. Starc, who played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) (2014-17) and KKR (2018), took 34 wickets in 24 matches with an economy rate of 7.17 in his IPL career. His eagerly anticipated return to KKR promises an exciting season for both Starc and the team.

Starc’s deal was $600,000 costlier than Cummins who was earlier sold for $2.4 million to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) after RCB gave a tough fight. The day also saw Australia’s Travis Head land an INR 6.8 crore deal and will join Cummins at SRH while fellow Australian Spencer Johnson went for INR 10 crore to Gujarat Titans (GT).

Most Expensive Players in IPL 2024 auctions

Mitchell Starc (Rs 24.75 cr, Kolkata Knight Riders)

Pat Cummins (Rs 20.5 cr, Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Daryl Mitchell (Rs 14 cr, Chennai Super Kings)

Harshal Patel (Rs 11.7 cr, Punjab Kings)