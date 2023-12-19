IPL 2024 Auction: Rachin, Shardul react to joining Chennai Super Kings - WATCH

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bought emerging New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra for a bargain – INR 1.8 crores at the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai. CSK and Delhi Capitals (DC) went into a bidding war for the left-arm all-rounder whose base price was INR 50 lakh.

Upon getting picked by CSK at the auction table, their social media handle shared a video of Rachin paying gratitude for joining the joint-most successful IPL franchise in history. Rachin said he feels privileged to be part of an IPL team for the first time, and that to CSK.

YOU CAN WATCH THE VIDEO HERE – First Time in #Yellove !🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/2JXLlvWrNO — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) December 19, 2023 × The 2023 World Cup in India was Rachin’s breakthrough period in international cricket. Regarded among the emerging players at the marquee event, Rachin showed his worth with his incredible stroke play by hitting his maiden World Cup hundred in his debut game against England in the curtain-raiser.

Rachin continued his brilliant form throughout the tournament, scoring centuries against Pakistan (in Bengaluru) and Australia (in Dharamsala), impressing everyone. Even though he couldn’t contribute much with the ball, Rachin’s name was on everyone’s lips regarding the upcoming IPL 2024 auction.

Considering Chennai has to play seven matches at their same ground at Chepauk, Ravindra’s addition to the squad will come in handy for the defending champions. With all three of Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, and Rachin, Captain MS Dhoni will have more options to choose from during the almost two-month-long tournament.

Daryl, Shardul picked by CSK

Besides Rachin, Chennai Super Kings also bagged the services of New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell for a whopping INR 14 crores. Daryl’s addition means CSK has a perfect batter for the number four slot.

WATCH - DM your yellove for Daryl Mitchell 🤩🦁🥳 pic.twitter.com/HUUqJ9dhBn — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) December 19, 2023 × On the other hand, India bowler Shardul Thakur has returned to his former franchise after being bought for INR 4 crores.