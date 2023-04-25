IPL 2023: UNSEEN! MS Dhoni loses cool, screams and gives DEATH STARE to his CSK teammate - Watch

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are on a roll in IPL 2023. After playing half of their games, the four-time winners find themselves at the top of the points table in the league stage with five victories from seven outings. On Sunday (April 23), they got the better of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 49 runs and will next face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur on Thursday (April 27).

CSK have beaten the likes of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Mumbai Indians (MI), KKR, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). During their high-scoring game versus RCB, in Bengaluru on April 17, Dhoni lost his cool and gave a death stare to one of his CSK teammates. In an unseen footage, Dhoni can be seen losing his cool, screaming and staring at a teammate as the video has now gone viral on social media platforms.

Talking about the RCB versus CSK encounter, the latter rode on Devon Conway's 83 and quickfire 37 from Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube's 27-ball 52 to post 226 for 6. In reply, Faf du Plessis-led RCB managed 218 for 8 to lose by eight runs.