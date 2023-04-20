IPL 2023: Tom Moody urges Delhi Capitals to take risk and replace Prithvi Shaw with THIS batter at the top

Former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody has urged the struggling Delhi Capitals side to take some risks if they wish to overturn their fortunes in IPL 2023. Ahead of DC’s sixth match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday, Moody wants DC to drop Prithvi Shaw and replace him with Mitchell Marsh at the top of the order.

Moody feels IPL 2023 is not Shaw’s year and that he should get benched for good, and the team must look into other options straightaway. The young right-handed batter scored only 34 runs in five games, including two ducks, and hasn’t looked confident either.

As the Delhi side is reeling at the tenth spot in the points table with five losses in as many games, Moody said the time for extended runs for a few players is over and the team must take some harsh calls.

"You've got to make a tough call on certain players that aren't showing any light at the end of the tunnel. And on the evidence of what we've seen so far with Prithvi Shaw, it may well be that IPL 2023 may not be his year where he has the impact that we all hoped that he was going to have," Moody said on ESPNcricinfo, as quoted by India Today.

"It can just be, 'Oh, we'll give him a couple more games and see what happens'. Those couple of games go, and your chances as a franchise have gone. That's why you've got to make that cold, hard decision at that point. This is a crunch time," he added.

Giving his suggestion to this solution, Moody said Delhi must consider looking at Mitchell Marsh as the option, as he has done it in the past – most recently against India in Vizag, where he scored 66 off 36 balls, hitting six fours and six sixes.

"He's (Marsh) done that before recently, and he's done it successfully. He's naturally an enforcer, so that would complement [David] Warner, it would help him as well," Moody said. "You've got a left-right combination, you've got a 6ft4in and a 5ft8in batter, which is difficult to bowl to."