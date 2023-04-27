IPL 2023: SRH’s Washington Sundar ruled out for remainder of season with a hamstring injury

In a big blow to SunRisers Hyderabad’s IPL 2023 campaign, their star all-rounder Washington Sundar is ruled out of the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury, SRH updated on its social media handles on Thursday. The young all-rounder, who went wicket-less in the first half of the tournament, returned with three for 24 in the side’s latest fixture against Delhi Capitals at home.

🚨 INJURY UPDATE 🚨



Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to a hamstring injury.



Speedy recovery, Washi 🧡 pic.twitter.com/P82b0d2uY3 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 27, 2023 ×

With Sundar being a vital cog for SRH for what he brings to the table, his absence will hurt the Orange Army, which is yet to find momentum this season despite odd wins. The left-handed batter scored 60 runs in seven games, including remaining not out on 24 in a close chase in the previous match, hitting three boundaries.