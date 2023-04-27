IPL 2023: SRH’s Washington Sundar ruled out for remainder of season with a hamstring injury
In a big blow to SunRisers Hyderabad’s IPL 2023 campaign, their star all-rounder Washington Sundar is ruled out of the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury, SRH updated on its social media handles on Thursday. The young all-rounder, who went wicket-less in the first half of the tournament, returned with three for 24 in the side’s latest fixture against Delhi Capitals at home.
Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to a hamstring injury.
With Sundar being a vital cog for SRH for what he brings to the table, his absence will hurt the Orange Army, which is yet to find momentum this season despite odd wins. The left-handed batter scored 60 runs in seven games, including remaining not out on 24 in a close chase in the previous match, hitting three boundaries.
A promising youngster, Sundar, has had a history of injuries. Remembered for weathering the storm against the mighty Aussies in that famous Gabba win in 2021, Sundar played a blinder against England in the Ahmedabad Test a month later but missed the majority of action that year following a finger injury for his County side at Chester le Street. It led to him missing the away England Test series, the second half of the IPL 2021 and the T20 World Cup in the UAE.
Even last year, after picking up a hamstring injury in February, Sundar missed the home Windies series and didn’t appear for SRH for the initial stage of IPL 2022 due to a hand injury. Later, during the Royal London One-Day Cup game for Lancashire, he landed on his left shoulder heavily and picked up another injury that saw him skipping the upcoming Zimbabwe series.
Meanwhile, Sundar’s SRH is reeling at the ninth spot on the points table with two wins and five losses.
The side will next face Delhi Capitals in an away clash on Saturday, April 29th.