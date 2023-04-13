IPL 2023: Sandeep Sharma reveals MAGIC MANTRA in last-gasp CSK win, says 'I wanted to change the angle'

Rajasthan Royals (RR) man of the moment, Sandeep Sharma has revealed his magic mantra after leading his side in an epic win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday, April 12. Needing to defend 21 runs in the final over, the contest went to the final ball where Sandeep held his nerves despite facing a mercurial MS Dhoni. The RR pacer defended five runs on the final ball as the visitors won by three runs.

“I just wanted to execute my yorkers. I was bowling good yorker in the nets. Was trying to bowl the yorker on the heel but I missed. So I went around the wicket, and the results came,” Sharma said in his post-match interview.

Speaking on Ravindra Jadeja, who was the other batter along with MS Dhoni, he was quick to point out the game plan.

“I wanted to take the ball out of his reach,” he stated.

Things initially did not go right for Sandeep in the final over when he was dispatched for two sixes by Dhoni, but then he got the execution of the yorkers right. Needing five runs to off the final ball, Sandeep kept Dhoni silent while he was playing in his 200th match as the CSK skipper. Dhoni managed only a single as RR won by three runs to secure their first win at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in 15 years.

“To Mahi bhai, I wanted to change the angle and bowl outside off,” Sharma added.

The win on Wednesday evening saw RR go top of the table as they leapfrogged Lucknow Super Giants while CSK also missed a golden opportunity to go into the top two.

CSK will next take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the South Indian derby on Monday, April 12. The contest will take place at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru as both teams will push for two points. On the horizon, Rajasthan Royals will take on Gujarat Titans in the repeat of the 2022 IPL final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, April 16.

