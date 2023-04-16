IPL 2023: Samson, Hetmyer stage a comeback for the ages to help Rajasthan stun Gujarat in tense chase

Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer staged a comeback for the ages to help their team chase 180 in the final over against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. Both scored the fifties, and with handy contributions from the lower order, managed to finally beat GT in the IPL.

After electing to bowl first, Rajasthan Royals picked up GT’s opener Wriddhiman Saha, courtesy of one of the craziest caught & bowled catches ever witnessed in this tournament. Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill got things going for the hosts, but following confusion in the middle, Sai got run out on 20.

Captain Hardik Pandya and Gill then stitched a 50-plus partnership that saw both batters hitting several boundaries. Yuzvendra Chahal then provided RR with a breakthrough in Hardik that brought the game-changer for the night for Gujarat, David Miller at the crease.

Gill, who is among runs this season, fell shy of his fifty by five runs. Abhinav Manohar and Miller upped the ante with smoky blows, as RR didn’t look like having answers in most shots they played. Miller’s show, in the end, ensured GT posted a fighting 177 on the board in 20 overs.

A batting-heavy Rajasthan side looked clueless against Shami and Hardik, who made the ball do all the talking. Swing and seam movement troubled the RR top order as they lost two wickets inside the Powerplay.

Sanju Samson and Devdutt Padikkal deployed a cautious approach, keeping an eye on the rising required rate on the other hand. A hat trick taker this season – Rashid Khan picked two quick wickets to further out RR’s back against the ball, but also conceded three successive sixes in this third over to captain Samson.

Hetmyer also joined Samson and hit his compatriot Alzarri Joseph for a couple of boundaries in the following over. Sanju then went after GT’s impact player - Noor Ahmad, but sadly got out to him. Left-handed Hetmyer didn’t drop his guard and kept Rajasthan in the chase.

While Dhruv Jurel and Ravi Ashwin contributed with crucial fours and sixes in the second-last over, both fell prey to Shami, leaving Hetmyer to go for the win in the last one.