IPL 2023: RR's Ravi Ashwin interviews Yashasvi Jaiswal about hitting five fours in an over vs DC - WATCH

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal played a huge role in his team win against struggling Delhi Capitals on April 8 as he hit five fours in the first over of the match itself.

Jaiswal started with pulling the first ball from Khaleel Ahmed for four before a misfield on a cut shot gave him the second boundary on the second ball. The southpaw completed the hat-trick with an exquisite drive on the off-side off the third ball. The fourth ball of the over was dot but Jaiswal hit two more fours on the last two balls to take 20 off the first over.

The over set the tone for RR as they scored 199/4 in their 20 overs, which proved too much for DC to chase down. Royals spinner, Ravi Ashwin, in a video shared by the IPL's twitter handle, interviewed Jaiswal about his innings after the match.

Ashwin, however, got cheeky and asked Jaiswal to spoke about the over which went for 444 runs. As soon as Jaiswal started speaking, Ashwin sheepishly asked again 444 runs? To which Jaiswal replied, "I don't know. I was seeing the ball clearly and I thought I should go for it."

Ashwin further asked, 'I see a lot of confidence in your batting, does it have something to do with your year with the red-ball?' Jaiswal responded positively to that, saying, "yes, I think 100 percent because I played a lot of red-ball cricket the whole year and I was able to control my emotions a lot."

Apart from Jaiswal, Buttler also scored 79 off 51 for RR. DC, while chasing were rocked in the first over itself with RR's Trent Boult delivering a double-wicket maiden. DC could never come out of the early blows and managed just 142/9 in 20 overs, losing by 57 runs.



