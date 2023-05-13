IPL 2023: Rockstar Rashid Khan calls knock against Mumbai Indians his 'most memorable innings'

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan produced the performance of the tournament against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday in IPL 2023. The most successful spinner in this format had a night to remember, even though his team fell shy of the target by 27 runs. In the first innings, Rashid returned with figures of four for 30, and during the chase, when GT’s back was against the wall, his incredible 79 from 32 balls, which included ten sixes and three fours, brought the touring side closer to the target.

During MI’s batting, when only five wickets fell, and they scored a whopping 218 for five, Rashid’s four-wicket haul looks like a great deal. The ranked-number-one T20I bowler in the world accounted for the openers Ishan and Rohit, Nehal Wadhera and finisher Tim David. However, it was Suryakumar Yadav’s maiden IPL hundred, which hogged all the limelight.

The India batter, who is also a master stroke-maker in this format, unleashed himself and slammed 11 fours and six sixes on his way to scoring 103* off 49 balls. With this, he also climbed to the third spot for highest run-scorers (479 runs from 12 matches) this season.

While chasing, GT was down and out and probably looked like running the lost race. That equation changed when Rashid came out to bat – and the scorecard read 100 for seven. The right-handed batter turned the heads around with his batting display and sent shivers down the spine of the bowlers and even the MI fans who were present inside the stadium.

Rashid hammered the premium bowlers to parts of the park, let alone sparing the newcomers during that knock. Although he did look like pulling the rabbit out of the hat at one stage, with too much to chase in the end caught up with him eventually. Following that show-stopping performance, Rashid earned praises from all over and even called this knock his most memorable one.

Posting on his social media handles, Rashid wrote, ‘This will be one of the most memorable innings 🙌