IPL 2023: 'I wanted to make a comeback for my son because he never...' says MI's star performer Piyush Chawla

Two-time World Cup winner Piyush Chawla is making headlines with his stellar performances in the ongoing IPL 2023 for Mumbai Indians. The out-of-favour India leg-spinner made inroads this season by picking the bulk of wickets in almost every inning, and as things stand, is third on the list of highest wicket-taker this time with 19 scalps from 12 matches played.

Even against the defending champions Gujarat Titans the other night at Wankhede, Piyush returned with figures of two for 36 in four overs, picking two power hitters in Vijay Shankar and Rahul Tewatia.

Speaking to Jio Cinema after the game that Mumbai Indians won by 27 runs, Piyush said he wanted to make a comeback after remaining unsold in the last season as the urge was still there. Elaborating on his road to return, Piyush said the Gujarat Cricket Association and former keeper-batter Parthiv Patel helped him a lot.

Piyush added, though earlier he never used to attend the camps, this time he did; and following his successful spell in domestic cricket, where he picked 16 wickets across Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Mumbai Indians brought him on board.

All the hard work seemed to have paid off as his bowling has helped Mumbai gain momentum after a jittery start to the season, and they are now closer to a playoff berth.

"Well, I just wanted to make a comeback because that urge was there to play. Earlier, I never used to go to all the camps, but this year I attended all the camps. Gujarat Cricket Association helped me a lot, and Parthiv Patel helped me a lot. After that, I played in all the tournaments, DY Patil, Mushtaq Ali, and Vijay Hazare. I wanted to bowl in the matches, at the nets I have bowled enough," Piyush said while speaking on Jio Cinema.

Adding on what this means to him, Piyush revealed another reason for him to make his comeback was his son. The leg-spinner said because his son had never watched him play live he wanted to return and perform for him.