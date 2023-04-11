IPL 2023: RCB skipper Faf backs Harshal's attempt to run-out non-striker Ravi Bishnoi on last ball

Lucknow Super Giants dugout had their heart in mouth when RCB's Harshal Patel attempted to run-out Ravi Bishnoi backing-up on the last ball of the match. LSG needed one run at that moment to win the game with only one wicket in hand.

Harshal, as fate would have it, missed shattering of bails but tried to run out Bishnoi by throwing the ball onto the stumps, however, the cricket rules forbid it.

The MCC lawbook says, according to law 38.3.1.2 about dismissal states - "Even if the non-striker had left his/her ground before the instant at which the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, once the bowler has reached that point it is no longer possible for the bowler to run out the non-striker under this Law."

Speaking on the attempt, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis said after that match that the team backed themselves about the run-out.

"Disappointed. They played well through the middle. One ball one run. We backed ourselves to get a run-out," Faf said. “I think just looking at that wicket, the batting from overs 7 to 14 was quite slow, the wicket, but then in the last five overs the ball was coming on nicely and that carried on in the second innings. I threw all our weapons we had at them. Unfortunately, they took on one of our stronger bowlers right away, Harshal in his first two overs, but he came back well,” he further added.

LSG batters Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran scored 65 off 30 and 62 off 19, respectively to bring their team on the brink of win. With 24 required of 18 and both star batters back in the hut, drama unfolded. Ayush Badoni scored a six but got hit-wicket on the same ball when LSG needed just seven runs.

Harshal Patel then took two wickets in the 20th over and almost had the last one too but Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi held the nerves to scamper for a run to get LSG home.

