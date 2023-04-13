IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson fined for maintaining slow over-rate against CSK

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson is fined INR 12 lakhs (USD 14,643.43) for maintaining a slow over-rate against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday night at Chepauk.

“As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, captain Sanju Samson was fined Rs 12 lakhs,” read an IPL media advisory.

This slow over-rate is turning out to be an issue for the IPL teams as the games are getting stretched beyond the four-hour mark. Earlier, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis also got fined for the same offence against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Meanwhile, the game against CSK went till the last over, where Sandeep Sharma denied MS Dhoni a boundary off the final ball to help his team win the first match at the venue since 2008. With 40 runs required off the two remaining overs, Rajasthan looked likely to win, but Dhoni and Jadeja had different plans.

Following an expensive 19th over, where Jadeja smashed Jason Holder for 19 runs, including two sixes and a four, MS Dhoni tore apart Sandeep's confidence with two consecutive flat sixes in the final over. With those daddy-hits, the equation was down to seven off three balls.

Sandeep then produced three magnificent Yorkers to deny the greatest finisher of the game yet another fairytale ending in the IPL. This victory meant a lot to both, Sanju and the Rajasthan side, who are aiming for their second trophy.

Earlier, Chennai won the toss and elected to bowl first. Rajasthan lost Yashasvi Jaiswal early, but yet another fifty from Jos Buttler and 30s from Padikkal, Hetmyer and Ravi Ashwin ensured Rajasthan posted a fighting total (175 for eight) on the board.

CSK lost Ruturaj early as well, while Devon Conway completed his fifty. Last-match's hero Ajinkya Rahane continued with his good form, hitting a 19-ball 31. Four quick wickets in the middle order dented CSK's momentum that saw them lagging behind in the end by three runs.