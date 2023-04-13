IPL 2023, Match 18th: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans - Match preview and result prediction

Gujarat Titans will look to bounce back from the latest thrashing at the hands of KKR's Rinku Singh when they take on a spirited Punjab Kings side in Mohali in match number 18th of IPL 2023 on Thursday evening. Punjab, who too was at the receiving end of things against Hyderabad in their previous outing, will eye a comeback after a stellar start to this season.

Liam Livingstone's return to the Punjab camp following rehab will boost the side's confidence as he is expected to make his way into the XI straight-away. Captain Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten 99 in the previous game was the highlight, but batting woes lower down the order are still a concern for the side. While Sikandar Raza and Sam Curran are yet to step up with the bat in hand, Shah Rukh Khan's poor run needs addressing too. The Proteas Kagiso Rabada might also have to wait for his turn as Nathan Ellis has continued to impress.

On the other hand, Gujarat's regular captain Hardik Pandya will return to the XI after missing the previous game due to illness. Rashid Khan, who took over the captaincy duties in the KKR game, will also like to carry forward the momentum following his first hat trick of this season. Gujarat's sorted batting order will stay as it is as all eyes will again fall on Sai Sudharsan, who is red hot form. Vijay Shankar's blistering knock against KKR is also a plus moving forward for the defending champions.

Yash Dayal, the bowler who conceded five sixes in the final over the other night, will have redemption on his mind on a track known for providing a better balance between bat and ball.

Result Prediction -

Since both teams had begun well and have ticked most boxes so far, given the team combinations - Gujarat Titans will hold an edge over the hosts in tonight's game.

Predicted XIs of both teams -

Punjab Kings -

Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis and Arshdeep Singh

Gujarat Titans -