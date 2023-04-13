IPL 2023: MS Dhoni adds to CSK's injury woes with knee issue; problems surface ahead of crunch RCB clash

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) injury woes could get worse after skipper MS Dhoni’s knee issue could be the latest headache for the team management. Dhoni, having failed to take his team over the line in a thrilling last-over finish against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League, is struggling with a knee issue. The legendary star, playing in his 200th match as skipper of CSK, scored 32 off 17 but failed to hit a six on the last ball against Sandeep Sharma on Wednesday, April 12.

"He is nursing a knee injury, which you can see in some of his movement, which is hindering him somewhat," Fleming said after the game.

"But still what you saw today is a great player for us. His fitness has always been very professional."

If Dhoni fails to recover from the knee issue which has troubled him for a while, he could be unavailable for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) clash. However, head coach Stephen Fleming is optimistic about Dhoni’s chances while also stating that he has managed his injury well.

"He comes a month before the tournament starts, so he doesn't get the opportunity to do a lot [before that]," Fleming said.

"He will stay fit, they will do some netting in Ranchi, but his main pre-season [fitness] is done a month before when he comes to Chennai. And he works his way back into match-form and I think you can still see he's playing pretty well. So we never have any doubts about the way he manages himself and he always gets himself up to speed."

Dhoni was seen wearing a kneecap during the pre-season and in the nets as CSK prepared for the IPL 2023. The 41-year-old was seen struggling during the running between the wickets and hesitated to convert singles into twos.

While it is too early to comment on Dhoni’s availability for Monday’s clash against RCB, it won’t be a surprise if makes the match-day squad. It was also predicted that Dhoni could miss the season opener against Gujarat Titans (GT), but he nursed his injury while also playing some important cameo knocks. In four matches of the IPL 2023 Dhoni has scored 58 runs with a best unbeaten of 32.

CSK are already without Sisanda Magala, Deepak Chahar, Ben Stokes and Simarjeet Singh as they all continue to be part of the treatment table.

