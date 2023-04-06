IPL 2023: PBKS in-form batter praises Shikhar Dhawan following heroics against Rajasthan Royals

Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh finally hit his maiden IPL fifty in his fifth season, against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on Wednesday night. After adapting the daring approach this season, the right-handed batter found success with the bat, having scored 23 and 23 and 60 in two games played. Particularly against Rajasthan, he took the attack to the opposition and had their backs against the wall in no time.

Upon completing his maiden IPL fifty, Simran thanked God and showered praises on his fellow opener and Punjab captain, Shikhar Dhawan for backing him throughout.

“I’m very thankful to God for my first fifty in five years of playing the IPL. It was an enjoyable knock, and I hope to continue like this,” Simran told Jitesh Sharma in a video posted by IPL on its social media handles.

Prabhsimran also said Shikhar gave him the confidence to express himself and go for the kill from ball one. He added that Dhawan told him to continue playing his natural game and that he (Dhawan) will take care of everything else.

“Shikhar Dhawan asked me if he should take strike since I had never faced Trent Boult before, but I told him I’ll take the strike. He backed me throughout my innings. Whenever we spoke to each other while batting, he told me to play my natural game and express myself, the rest I’ll handle,” Prabhsimran added.

Speaking about what changed for him this season or what is the secret behind his little success so far, the right-hander said that working hard on both fronts – batting and wicket-keeping, brought him laurels.

“There are no secrets (to his recent consistency), but there’s a lot of preparation around my fitness, batting and wicket-keeping. I try and practice in the nets just like I would in a match,” he added.