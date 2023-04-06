IPL 2023: Ab de Villiers shares his thoughts on Suryakumar's recent slump in form, says stick with...

Ranked number one T20I batter in the world, Suryakumar Yadav has struggled to replicate his 2022 form this year. Ahead of the start of the IPL 2023, Surya registered an unwanted record in the three-match ODI series against Australia, where he got dismissed on a first-ball duck in all three matches.

Down on confidence, SKY, as fans call him, failed to deliver in Mumbai Indians’ first match against RCB, getting out on just 15.

Ab de Villers, the master of all-around batting, has come in aid for down and out Surya and has suggested the India batter to stick with the basics and continue doing what he does best and remember what brought him results.

Speaking on Jio Cinema, de Villiers said, "He (Surya) is probably in that phase now where he needs to do something. But the secret of it all is not to panic and not to change your game plan. He has got to stick to what has been working for him over the years."

"Maybe he can try and remember 'what are my basics' or 'what did I do very well when I was just consistently scoring runs' and because obviously, he took his game to a completely different level," the former RCB star added.

Over the years, De Villiers, in several leagues across the world, has succeeded and failed. Having shouldered his team's burden on many such occasions, he knows what it feels like to deliver the expectations. Speaking on the same line, de Villiers said Surya must know he cannot play the same kind of innings every time.

"It is not a bad thing just to come a level down and spend a little time in there before you pop out again. You cannot always score 100 off 40 balls – it is not always going to happen," he said.