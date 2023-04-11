IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians win final-over thriller to clinch first win of season, beat DC by six wickets

Mumbai Indians finally registered their first win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season after they beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets on the final ball of the match. Needing five runs in the final over, DC almost pulled off the contest before poor fielding cost them the match in the final over. Rohit Sharma was the architect of the match for Mumbai while Anrich Nortje was left to rue with the ball.

Another result on the final ball of the game 🙌



An epic game to record @mipaltan's first win of the season 🔥🔥



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/6PWNXA2Lk6 #TATAIPL | #DCvMI pic.twitter.com/u3gfKP5BoC — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 11, 2023 ×

MI pull off a thriller

Needing 173 runs, Mumbai made a good start with skipper Rohit Sharma (65) and Ishan Kishan (31) as they put together a stand of 71 runs for the first wicket. A poor mix-up saw the end of Ishan while Tilak Varma (41) led the charge with Rohit and brought Mumbai close to the win.

However, Mumbai then lost wickets at regular intervals before a thrilling contest in the end. Needing five to win in the final over, Nortje almost pulled off for Delhi which saw a dropped catch, poor fielding and missed run-out chance. Ultimately, Mumbai clinched the contest on the final ball where they scored two runs. Mukesh Kumar scalped two wickets while Mustafizur Rahman got a wicket as well for Delhi Capitals.

Warner leads from the front despite struggle

Skipper David Warner's fifty and Axar Patel's blitz of 54 runs helped Delhi Capitals (DC) post a respected target as Mumbai Indians (MI) bowlers bundle out DC for 172 runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match here at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

Axar scored the highest for DC with 54 off 25 while Warner played a knock of 51 runs in 47 balls. For MI, Jason Behrendorff and Piyush Chawla bagged three respectively while Riley Meredith claimed two wickets. Put to bat first, Delhi Capitals got off to a fine start as their openers David Warner and Prithvi Shaw gathered 33 runs in 3 overs.

Behrendorff then gave Delhi big blows as he dismissed well-set batter Patel for 54 runs, Warner for 51 and Abishek Porel for 1.

In the penultimate over, Riley Meredith took the wicket of Anrich Nortje to bundle out Delhi Capitals for 172 in 19.4 overs.

Mumbai will next take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 16 while Delhi will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE