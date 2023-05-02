IPL 2023: Mohammed Shami rips apart DC batting line-up to gain control of Purple Cap with four-fer

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mohammed Shami had a spectacular evening at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 2 as he ripped apart the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Shami, playing in his ninth match of the season, took control of the Purple Cap after scalping his 17th wicket of the season. Scalping four wickets Shami moved above Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Tushar Deshpande and took control of the prize asset. What a spell this from @MdShami11 🤯🤯



He finishes his lethal spell with figures of 4/11 😎



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/VQGP7wSZAj #TATAIPL | #GTvDC pic.twitter.com/85KNVfYXEf — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 2, 2023 × Starting the day with 13 wickets, Shami was seen in great touch with the new ball and got the better of Philip Salt (0) on the first ball of the innings. A calamity of the mixture also saw skipper David Warner (2) depart in the next over leaving DC in a vulnerable situation.

However, it was not before the partnership of Shami and Wriddhiman Saha started a nightmare for DC. Shami got the better of Rilee Rossouw (8) on the fifth ball of the third over while dismissing Manish Pandey on the first ball of the fourth over. Things only went better for the Indian star as he followed up with Priyam Garg’s dismissal on the final of the same over.

Interestingly, all three latter dismissals were caught behind as Shami and Saha were at the top of the game. The veteran star ended with figures of 11/4 which saw DC reduced to 23/5.

Shami now has 17 wickets in the IPL 2023 and went level with Tushar Deshpande of CSK while Punjab Kings (PBKS) star Arshdeep Singh, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) man Mohammed Siraj and Shami’s teammate Rashid Khan have 15 wickets each.

With GT sitting in pole position to make the Playoffs, Shami and Rashid will stand a better chance to improve their numbers and thereby stand a better chance of winning the Purple Cap this season. A win for GT will see them go on 14 points which will see them get closer to the last four spot.

