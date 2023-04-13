IPL 2023: MI's Mark Boucher reveals what injured Suryakumar Yadav told him after getting hit in the eye

Suryakumar Yadav has made headlines for reasons he wouldn't have loved to make ones for. In his past six innings across formats, Surya has got out on a first-ball duck four times - three against Australia during the ODI series and once in the last match against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023. However, Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher has praised the India batter for showing guts and not backing away from taking the challenge up front.

During the clash against DC, Suryakumar Yadav dropped Axar Patel's catch, while the ball hit straight into his eye, which later got swelled. Following that incident, when SKY, as Surya's fans call him, came to the dressing room, Boucher thought he would send him lower down the order to give him more time to get treated. But Surya's answer to that shocked and cheered Boucher at the same time.

After the game, Boucher revealed instead of backing out from batting at his regular spot, Surya only asked Mark to send him to the number four spot.

“He did get hit on the field, he came in, and his eye was starting to swell. He had to ice it. I came in thinking, maybe we move him down in the order. He meets me in the bathroom and says, 'Coach, actually I want to bat 4'. For me, that's not shying away from anything,” said Boucher as quoted by India Today.

Boucher went on to add that such characters are the ones that make up a good dressing room. He got impressed by him and said instead of hiding in the back, he decided to take it upfront.

“These are the type of characters you want in the dressing room. When the times are tough, they're not scared to hide in the back of the changing room. They want to go out there. So, well done,” Boucher added.