IPL 2023: 'I knew I had to...'- Ishant Sharma reveals how he outfoxed Rahul Tewatia in DC's tense win over GT

Not many would have given bottom-ranked David Warner-led Delhi Capitals (DC) any chance of beating table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) when both sides met in Ahmedabad in match 44 of the IPL 2023 edition on Tuesday (May 02). Opting to bat first, DC were rattled by Mohammed Shami's spell, 4-0-11-4, as they were reduced to 23 for 5 but Aman Hakim Khan's 51 and contributions from Axar Patel and Ripal Patel took DC to 130 for 8 on a challenging surface. In reply, Ishant Sharma 2 for 23 and a brilliant final over took Delhi to an unlikely win over Gujarat, by five runs.

GT was tottering at 32 for 4 and despite a 62-run stand between captain Hardik Pandya (53-ball 59) and Abhinav Manohar (33-ball 26), for the fifth wicket, Gujarat never found any rhythm. The defending champions' run-chase got a much-needed push with Rahul Tewatia slamming three back-to-back sixes off Anrich Nortje in the penultimate over. From 33 off 12, GT were alive in the chase with only 12 needed off the last six before Ishant used all his experience to dismiss Tewatia and ended by only conceding six runs.

After the match, Ishant revealed how he got the better of Tewatia (resorting to his change-ups). "I played enough cricket with Tewatia, so was just having fun with him. I knew I had to double bluff him otherwise we know what he can do with the bat," he stated.

At the post-match presentation, Warner said, "Our bowlers were amazing. I was nervous when Tewatia was going off, he has a reputation for that kind of stuff. Anrich is our most consistent death bowler, but couldn't get it right today. But Ishant was so clear with what he wanted to execute for us."