IPL 2023: 'I am recovering well,' says Rishabh Pant ahead of DC's tie vs RCB

Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant caught up with his teammates on the sidelines of the team's training session at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru ahead of their TATA IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Pant is currently undergoing rehabilitation and recovery at the National Cricket Academy.

When asked about his recovery, Pant said, "I am recovering very well and I'm getting better with each passing day. I came to visit the National Cricket Academy and the Delhi Capitals happened to be there. So I met the team." Pant further added, "I just saw how the team's practice is carrying on. I really love to be around the boys and I am missing it."

The wicketkeeper-batter also wished the team ahead of their next game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, "My heart and soul are always with the Delhi Capitals. I would like to wish them all the best for their next match." The Delhi Capitals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Saturday.

Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2023