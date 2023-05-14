IPL 2023: 'He will soon...:' Ravi Shastri's bold remark on RR batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal's future

Former India coach Ravi Shastri is of opinion that Rajasthan Royals batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal will soon be playing for Rohit Sharma led Indian cricket team. Shastri made the remark on Star Sports ahead match 60 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"The selectors must be closely monitoring Jaiswal and he will soon play for India. The best thing about him is the way he's raised his graph. There is power in his game, there's timing. He has very bright future prospects," Shastri said in a conversation with Star Sports.

Shastri's comments come on the back of Jaiswal's record-breaking innings of 98 not out off just 47 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders in Royals' last match. Jaiswal had hit his fifty off just 13 balls in the match - the second fastest in T20 overall. His takedown of KKR bowlers with 12 fours and five sixes helped his team win by nine wickets - boosting their net run-rate and playoff chances.

Jaiswal has periodically risen through the ranks in IPL after being bought by Rajasthan Royals in 2020. He got to play only three matches in his inaugural season and scored 40 runs in them with a top score of 34. Next season, RR made him play 10 games and Jaiswal scored 249 runs at an average of 24.90 and a strike rate of 148.21 with one fifty.

In 2022, Jaiswal bettered his record by nine runs as he scored 258 runs in 10 games at an average of 25.80 but with a lower strike rate of 132.99. He managed two fifties in 2022 season. In the current 2023 season, the southpaw is having a dream run having already scored 575 runs in 12 matches - one behind Orange Cap holder Faf du Plessis of RCB.

Jaiswal has also increased his strike rate significantly and is hitting at 167.15 this season with an astonishing average of 52.27 along with four fifties and one hundred.

