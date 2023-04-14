IPL 2023: GT skipper Hardik Pandya fined for slow over-rate in PBKS win; joins Sanju Samson in offence

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya has been fined INR 12 lakh for a slow over-rate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) win against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Thursday, April 13. Pandya, who led Gujarat to the IPL title in 2022, was found guilty by the match referee and was fined. However, since it was the first time this season, Pandya has escaped further sanctions and avoided suspension.

“Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Punjab Kings at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on 13th April 2023," an IPL statement read.

"As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Pandya was fined Rs. 12 lakh," the body added.

GT returned to winning ways in the IPL after losing the previous encounter in frantic style against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) when Rinku Singh smashed five sixes in the final over. Yash Dayal, who was on the receiving end in the contest was dropped in favour of Mohit Sharma in the PBKS contest on Thursday with the latter producing a superb spell of 18/2 in four overs. On the flip side, Shubman Gill also played an important inning to take the team home in the final over.

Pandya is not the first captain to be sanctioned for a slow over-rate as earlier on Wednesday, Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson was also penalised for INR 12 lakh. He too avoided further sanctions for being a first-time offender.

"Rajasthan Royals have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match 17 against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai on Wednesday. As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, captain Sanju Samson was fined Rs 12 lakhs," the statement released by IPL noted.

