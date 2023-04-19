IPL 2023: 'Green smacked me everywhere back in the schools'- MI star Tim David reveals after SRH win

Mumbai Indians star Tim David has reflected on Cameron Green’s performance in the stellar win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday as they registered their third consecutive win in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Green’s unbeaten fifty against SRH propelled MI to their third win while Tim David was involved in five dismissals that resulted in the 14-run win. The win saw Mumbai go on six points as they now look to mount a firm challenge for a playoff spot.

"Some of you might not know this, but Greeny (Cameron Green) and I actually went to the same school back in Australia. He was a few years younger than me, just a cheeky little bugger. He was not as tall as he is now and he just used to smack me everywhere, I had the side-arm throwing at him, I tried to bump him, but I just could not get him out. Very excited and proud of you mate," David said after playing a key role in MI’s win.

With the game reaching a pivotal point, David executed a perfect run out to dismiss Washington Sundar, which proved to be a match-turning moment. David was involved in four catches and a run out while Green scored 64 runs off 40 deliveries to help the side gain momentum in the season.

"I think the run-out actually was my favourite out of all things I did on the field today because I did not expect it to be out. I was disappointed when they went for the second run, but then Surya came running in from the boundary and said that is actually out," the Singapore national added.

Cameron Green's maiden IPL half-century and Tilak Varma's quickfire cameo propelled Mumbai Indians (MI) to 192/5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match here at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday.

After three consecutive wins, Mumbai Indians will next take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday, 22nd April at their home ground of Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai before they visit the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat to play against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT). On the flip side, Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Chennai Super Kings in an all-Southern affair at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, April 21.

