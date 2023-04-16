IPL 2023: Former India batsman Sunil Gavaskar eager to see MI's approach against KKR

Mumbai Indians lost their two opening matches to start the IPL 2023 and the finally broke the losing streak in their third match, beating downtrodden Delhi Capitals by six wickets.

Skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front with a sublime fifty as Mumbai chased a modest target of 173 with relative ease against DC. The Indians, however, will be keen to continue their winning run against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar is eager to see how they do that.

"The upcoming match is going to be very interesting for Mumbai because after breaking the long streak of defeat, there must have been a change in the mindset of the Mumbai team and now it will be interesting to see what kind of game they show to maintain their winning streak," said Sunil Gavaskar while speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live program.

Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, have had a mixed IPL 2023 so far with two wins and two losses in four matches this season. After losing their first match against Punjab Kings, KKR bounced back in style, beating RCB and GT by 81 runs and three wickets, respectively.

KKR, however, lost their fourth match against Sunrisers Hyderabad but not before their skipper Nitish Rana gave them a scare. Former India bowler Harbhajan Singh, in particular, is very impressed with Rana's batting and captaincy both.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live Harbhajan Singh said, "Nitish Rana has led KKR from the front in the last two games. His timing has been immaculate, he attacked spinners and pacers with equal ease. He is batting well and even making the captaincy moves brilliantly."

Both the team will face of each other on Sunday, April 16 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai with an aim to strengthen their position on the points table.

