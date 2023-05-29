IPL 2023: Former CSK star terms Shubman Gill's release from KKR as BIGGEST BLUNDER in league

Gujarat Titans batsman Shubman Gill has taken Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 by storm as he scored three back-to-back centuries to take his team into the second consecutive final. Gill, who had made his debut in IPL with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018, joined Gujarat Titans for its debut season in 2022 after being released by KKR.

Former CSK and New Zealand player Scott Styris, meanwhile, has said that the decision to let go Gill was the biggest blunder an IPL franchise has ever made.

"I still believe that his release from KKR will go down as the biggest blunder a franchise has made. The only other one was KL Rahul from RCB. However, there is age advantage here. Gill is still a very young man, he has got a lot of growth in his game. He can not only be the star for this GT star, especially after the next World Cup, he will be the backbone of this Indian side. And I think he will embrace that," said Styris on Jio Cinema.

The former all-rounder also said that that Gill has shown overall improvement and looks like Virat Kohli of early days.

"We have seen the evolution of Baby GOAT, from his KKR days to now in GT. He was getting starts, and out of nowhere, he would get out. But he is converting those. He has made the adjustments to his game. He has taken the responsibility, he is happy to be the mainstay of this batting line-up. And he is looking like Virat Kohli back in the day as well, in the sense that he is in total control of his game. He is not having to thrash the ball or go after the bowling. He just hits the bad ball," the former CSK star added.

Notably, Gill is having a breakout year with the GT, having scored 851 runs in 16 matches at an average of 60.79 and a strike rate of 156. The swashbuckling batsman has also hit four fifties to go with his three hundreds and has a high score of 129.



