IPL 2023: 'Everyone's talking to him,' says Axar Patel on DC skipper Warner's slow strike rate

Delhi Capitals vice-captain Axar Patel made it clear that skipper David Warner's strike rate is a concern among the camp as well and that he has not been the sheet anchor role.

“He has not been given the sheet anchor role. Ricky (Ponting, Head Coach), Dada (Sourav Ganguly, Director of Cricket), Pravin (Amre) sir, Watto (Shane Watson), everyone is having constant talks with Warner about his strike rate,” Axar told reporters after DC's fourth consecutive loss this season.

The deputy, however, feels for his skipper and said that, "He is trying really hard but he is just not able to hit it properly (not verbatim)."

Notably, David Warner is currently the second highest run scorer in IPL 2023 with 209 runs in four games at an average of 52.25 but at lowly strike rate of just 114.84. Warner has also scored three fifties in four games but all in a losing cause.

In Delhi's latest loss to Mumbai, nobody from the top-order could hang around as Warner crawled to his fifty. It was Axar Patel in the end to hit a quickfire 54 off 25 to take Delhi to a respectful total of 172.

However, once Axar got out, the DC collapsed like a House of Cards as it lost four wickets for meagre six runs. The southpaw although blames himself for that.

“I was also at fault. There were ten more balls left. I could have been more careful and added a few more runs to our total. It was the first ball and I thought if I connected it, the bowler will come under pressure,” said Axar.

Chasing 173, MI had a great start with their skipper Rohit Sharma managing his first fifty of the season. Mumbai, thanks for Rohit Sharma's 45-ball 65 and Tilak Verma's 29-ball 41, beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets to get their first points of the season.

