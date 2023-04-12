IPL 2023: Sourav Ganguly, Ponting unamused after Warner's last-ball throw in DC's loss vs MI - Watch
IPL 2023: Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Ponting were left unamused after David Warner's last-ball throw in Delhi Capitals' (DC) close loss to Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 16 in Delhi.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition saw another close encounter when the Delhi Capitals (DC) hosted the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi on Tuesday evening (April 11). Chasing 173, Rohit Sharma-led MI held their nerves to win match 16 on the final ball with six wickets to spare. During the game, the momentum shifted from one side to the other constantly and MI were left with two required off the last ball. While Anrich Nortje bowled a classy final over, MI batters -- Tim David and Cameron Green -- completed two runs to finish the run-chase in style.
Talking about the final delivery, Nortje bowled it at the stumps as David moved forward, connected and sprinted for two as the ball went to deep mid-off. Warner came to the ball in a flash and went for a flat throw but it wasn't quite accurate as David-Green ran two and ended the game in MI's favour. After his throw, the cameras moved towards DC's head coach Ricky Ponting and Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly as the two legends were left unamused. Here's the video:
Earlier, MI opted to bowl first and rode on three-fers from Jason Behrendroff and Piyush Chawla to bundle out the DC line-up for 172 in 19.4 overs. At one stage, Delhi were 165 for 5 in 18 overs. Axar Patel (54 off 25 balls) and Warner (47-ball 51) were the only bright spots for DC. In reply, Rohit's 45-ball 65, Ishan Kishan's 26-ball 31, Tilak Verma's 29-ball 41, David (13* off 11 balls) and Green (8-ball 17 not out) led the charge for MI.
At the post-match presentation, Warner told, "You look at the last three IPL games we have witnessed, they have been amazing. Wrong end of it today, but the guys were fantastic. Rohit played a fantastic knock at the top of the order. Nortje is world-class and that's what we expect from him, Mustafiz too. Timmy David was on the wrong side of it, so I tried to keep it at stump-height. I think from the last three games, we've some positives but we shouldn't lost wickets in clumps. Axar should bat in the top four the way he is striking the ball. From the last three games we have played, there are a lot of positives."