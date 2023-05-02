IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals keep slim playoff hopes alive in yet another low-scoring thriller against GT
Story highlights
Delhi Capitals defended yet another low score after they beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by six runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they kept their hopes of making the playoffs alive.
Delhi Capitals defended yet another low score after they beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by six runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they kept their hopes of making the playoffs alive.
Delhi Capitals (DC) have kept their slim hopes of playoff alive after they beat Gujarat Titans (GT) in a low-scoring thriller in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Defending a low-scoring total of 131, DC had Khaleel Ahmed and Ishant Sharma as they scalped two wickets each while restricting GT to 125/6 and thus winning the contest by five runs. The win for GT means they fail to move clear of the 10-point traffic jam pack and will have to put on a show to make the last four.
A resounding away victory for @DelhiCapitals 🥳🥳#DC was full of belief tonight and they register a narrow 5-run win in Ahmedabad 👏🏻👏🏻— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 2, 2023
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/VQGP7wSZAj#TATAIPL | #GTvDC pic.twitter.com/GWGiTIshFY
DC defend low score
While the season has been a titanic struggle for DC, they were on the brink of another defeat having been restricted to 130/8. Chasing 131, GT lost wickets at regular intervals as the likes of Shubman Gill (6) and Wriddhiman Saha (0) failed to make any impression. GT lost three key wickets in the powerplay as Vijay Shankar (6) also departed for a low score.
The bowling attack of Ishant Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed proved to be lethal as David Miller (0) also failed to make an impression.
Skipper Hardik Pandya (59) held one end for the home side but could produce the desired batting attack which saw GT fall short. In the end, Rahul Tewatia, 20 off 7 almost produced another cameo knock to win the contest for GT. He scored three sixes to take the contest to the final over but with 12 to get off the final over, Tewatia was dismissed leaving Hardik Pandya helpless.
ALSO READ | IPL 2023: Commentators argue whether KL Rahul should have used stretcher after injury vs RCB
In the end, Ishant Sharma held his nerves to take Dc to their third win of the IPL season and thereby keep their slim hopes of making the playoffs alive. While GT still remain top of the pile, DC will look to avoid the bottom spot and make the last four.
DC will next take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, May 6 before they travel to Chennai to take on four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). GT on the horizon will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Friday in the repeat of last year’s final at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.