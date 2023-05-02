IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals keep slim playoff hopes alive in yet another low-scoring thriller against GT

Delhi Capitals (DC) have kept their slim hopes of playoff alive after they beat Gujarat Titans (GT) in a low-scoring thriller in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Defending a low-scoring total of 131, DC had Khaleel Ahmed and Ishant Sharma as they scalped two wickets each while restricting GT to 125/6 and thus winning the contest by five runs. The win for GT means they fail to move clear of the 10-point traffic jam pack and will have to put on a show to make the last four.

DC defend low score

While the season has been a titanic struggle for DC, they were on the brink of another defeat having been restricted to 130/8. Chasing 131, GT lost wickets at regular intervals as the likes of Shubman Gill (6) and Wriddhiman Saha (0) failed to make any impression. GT lost three key wickets in the powerplay as Vijay Shankar (6) also departed for a low score.