ugc_banner

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Check squad, list of players, remaining purse & all you need to know

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Trisha PathakUpdated: Feb 28, 2023, 05:01 PM IST

Under the famous MS Dhoni's guidance, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has won four IPL titles & two Champions Trophy T20 (CLT20) crowns. Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for IPL 2023: At the auctions, the Chennai Super Kings are strategic. They took their time getting started in the IPL auction 2023, but they managed to get some exceptionally outstanding players. Check all details here.

At the auctions, the Chennai Super Kings are strategic. They took their time getting started in the IPL auction 2023, but they managed to get some exceptionally outstanding players. That is what they planned for Indian Premier League 2023 when they signed England all-rounder Ben Stokes for a record INR 16.25 crore. That was one of CSK's better purchases since it significantly enhanced their team.

While everyone expected them to go after Sam Curran to bring him back into the team, CSK surprised everyone by going all in on Stokes. CSK went into the auction with a purse of INR 20.45 crore and seven seats to fill with two overseas. CSK made shocking selections at the IPL 2023 auction and went all in on Stokes.

Under the famous MS Dhoni's guidance, CSK has won four IPL titles & two Champions Trophy T20 (CLT20) crowns. From the tournament's inception in 2008, the wicketkeeper-batter has led CSK. He stood down as captain before the IPL 2022, with Ravindra Jadeja chosen as his replacement. But things did not go as planned, and Dhoni returned to leadership midway through the competition.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Final Squad

The total number of players in the squad is 25. Among them, 17 are Indian players, and 8 are overseas players. The remaining purse of CSK for IPL 2023 was 1.5 crores. 

Here's the full squad of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for IPL 2023.

MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): List of Players for IPL 2023

Here's the list of Chennai Super King Players for the Indian Premier League 2023. 

PLAYER ROLE PRICE
MS Dhoni (c) Batsman/Wicket-keeper 12 Crore
Devon Conway Batsman 1 crore
Ruturaj Gaikwad Batsman 6 Crore
Ambati Rayudu Batsman/Wicket-keeper 6.75 crore
Subhranshu Senapati Batsmen 20 lakh
Moeen Ali All-Rounder 8 Crore
Shivam Dube All-Rounder 4 crore
Rajvardhan Hangargekar Bowler 1.5 crore
Dwaine Pretorius All-Rounder 50 lakh
Mitchell Santner Bowler 1.9 crore
Ravindra Jadeja All-Rounder 16 Crore
Tushar Deshpande Bowler 20 lakh
Mukesh Chowdhary Bowler 20 lakh
Matheesha Pathirana Bowler 20 lakh
Simarjeet Singh Bowler 20 lakh
Deepak Chahar Bowler 14 crore
Prashant Solanki Bowler 1.2 crore
Maheesh Theekshana Bowler 70 lakh
Ajinkya Rahane Batsman 50 lakh
Ben Stokes All-Rounder 16.25 crore
Shaik Rasheed Batsman 20 lakh
Nishant Sindhu All-Rounder 60 lakh
Kyle Jamieson Bowler 1 crore
Ajay Mandal All-Rounder 20 lakh
Bhagath Varma All-Rounder 20 lakh

RELATED

Japan advertising Dentsu in spotlight over rigging Tokyo Olympics bids

MLB: New rules attract mix-bag reactions as spring training starts

Golf: Lydia Ko not taking Women's World Championship lightly