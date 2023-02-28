IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Check squad, list of players, remaining purse & all you need to know

At the auctions, the Chennai Super Kings are strategic. They took their time getting started in the IPL auction 2023, but they managed to get some exceptionally outstanding players. That is what they planned for Indian Premier League 2023 when they signed England all-rounder Ben Stokes for a record INR 16.25 crore. That was one of CSK's better purchases since it significantly enhanced their team.

While everyone expected them to go after Sam Curran to bring him back into the team, CSK surprised everyone by going all in on Stokes. CSK went into the auction with a purse of INR 20.45 crore and seven seats to fill with two overseas. CSK made shocking selections at the IPL 2023 auction and went all in on Stokes.

Under the famous MS Dhoni's guidance, CSK has won four IPL titles & two Champions Trophy T20 (CLT20) crowns. From the tournament's inception in 2008, the wicketkeeper-batter has led CSK. He stood down as captain before the IPL 2022, with Ravindra Jadeja chosen as his replacement. But things did not go as planned, and Dhoni returned to leadership midway through the competition.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Final Squad

The total number of players in the squad is 25. Among them, 17 are Indian players, and 8 are overseas players. The remaining purse of CSK for IPL 2023 was 1.5 crores.

Here's the full squad of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for IPL 2023.

MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): List of Players for IPL 2023

Here's the list of Chennai Super King Players for the Indian Premier League 2023.